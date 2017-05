A Leeds Beckett University student is missing following the Manchester Arena terror attack.

Courtney Boyle, who is studying criminology and psychology, was at the Ariana Grande concert with her stepfather Philip Tron. The pair have not been heard from since.

Courtney is originally from Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, and works at a Greggs bakery.

Her mother Deborah Hutchinson has travelled Manchester to search for Courtney and Philip.