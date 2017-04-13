Leeds student in finals for dream move

An inspirational and determined young woman has been has been shortlisted for the Life Changing Partnership accolade at this year’s national Guide Dogs Annual Awards.

Leeds student Kimberley Burrows made the finals after taking the brave decision to move from Manchester to Leeds to enrol at Leeds College of Art and pursue her dream of becoming an illustrator, despite only having a small window of sight in one eye.

Ms Burrows, who is helped by guide dog Tami, said: “I would never have imagined I could go back to college, start living on my own and start studying again. I have my beautiful Tami to thank for giving me the confidence to come out of my bedroom and no longer hide from the world. My tiny amount of vision is going every day - I have less sight now than the day I started college.

“When it’s completely gone, and it will be one day, I hope to be as fabulous as Stevie Wonder – what a great man.”

The Guide Dogs Annual Awards celebrate partnerships and people who have taken extraordinary steps to make a difference to someone living with sight loss. The money raised by the awards will enable the charity can help more people enjoy the same freedom as everyone else.

Ben Drury, Leeds Guide Dogs’ mobility team manager, said: “I am thrilled that Kimberley is a finalist in the Guide Dogs Annual Awards 2017 - this significant achievement is very well-deserved.

We’re so proud of her and Tami and will keep our fingers and paws crossed that they will win!”

The finalists are all invited to the Guide Dogs’ Annual Award ceremony at The Hurlingham Club, London, on May 17, when the winners will be announced.

For more information, visit www.guidedogs.org.uk