Leeds student houses burgled nearly 800 times a year

Leeds is one of the most burgled student cities in the UK.

The city's popular student areas - within one mile of the University of Leeds campus - came second only to Manchester for the number of recorded break-ins during 2016.

Neighbourhoods such as Headingley, Hyde Park and Woodhouse were targeted 799 times in a year, compared to 822 burglaries in Manchester.

The research by locksmithservice.co.uk also revealed a lax attitude to personal security by Leeds students.

Sixty-four per cent admitted to leaving electronic items and even their wallet in plain sight in their homes, while 59 per cent do not close their windows before going out.

In contrast, just 96 break-ins were reported within a mile of Durham University. In total 25 major university cities were studied and 2,000 undergraduates quizzed.