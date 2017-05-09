Leeds station building in line to display high-profile art

A landmark building in Leeds city centre has got designs on standing out from the crowd following a major refurbishment project.

As previously reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, property firm Bruntwood is currently redeveloping City House above Leeds train station.

The restyled building will be known as Platform and is set to boast a cutting-edge tech hub as well as an independent café-bar.

And now a planning application has been submitted to Leeds City Council with the aim of making the building’s exterior every bit as notable as its interior.

If the application gets the go-ahead, then a massive piece of painted art – with a theme inspired by Leeds’s civic symbol of an owl – will eventually occupy the full length of Platform’s east elevation.

The proposed installation would form part of a Leeds-wide street art project called A City Less Grey, initiated by East Street Arts and funded by Leeds Business Improvement District (BID).

The scheme has already seen eye-catching artwork put in place on hoardings in Kirkgate and Sovereign Square.

Comments on the Platform artwork planning application should be submitted to the council by next Thursday, May 18.

The new tech hub at Platform will provide digital businesses with access to hundreds of desks in co-working, small office, meeting area and event space environments.

Funding for the £2m scheme was announced by bosses at Leeds City Council late last month.