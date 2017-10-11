Leeds stately home set for festive fun

Have your say

The picturesque grounds of Lotherton will once again be turned into a unique festive attraction this Christmas.

After a successful debut year in 2016, the Lotherton Christmas Experience will return on Friday, November 24.

Among the attractions include Santa’s North Pole, a brand new Elf Village attraction and a Twelve Days of Christmas woodland walk.

Tickets for the Christmas Experience, which last year attracted almost 65,000 visitors, are on sale now, with early booking advised.

The Elf Village, which is being supported by Atkinsons, will also feature additional catering facilities and a Christmas shop selling stocking fillers and decorations.

Youngsters can also visit Santa’s North Pole, write to Santa, and get to meet the man himself along with some of his elves and make a take-home souvenir in the workshop.

Visits to Santa’s North Pole are priced at £10.95 per child.

Elsewhere, visitors can take a stroll through a magical woodland walk and discover a beautiful series of interactive installations, themed around the Twelve Days of Christmas.

Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “The Christmas Experience at Lotherton was a fantastic occasion for visitors of all ages last year and we’re thrilled to see it return this Christmas.

“Christmas is all about bringing people together and so many visitors enjoyed the beautiful surroundings of Lotherton last year and the estate looked absolutely stunning.”

Lotherton Christmas Experience runs until Saturday, December 23.

Tickets and more details are available by visiting www.thechristmasexperience.co.uk.