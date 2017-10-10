Leeds South Bank firm set to double workforce

a developer behind a major piece of a masterplan for the so-called ‘South Bank’ area of the city will double its workforce over the next year as it forges ahead with the pioneering project.

Urban style developer Citu already has 70 staff working on the plan to create 515 family homes.

But that will increase by 100 with vacancies in manufacturing, construction, digital and sales sectors, the firm has announced.

The timber framed houses will be constructed in an on-site factory – where there will be a further 10 jobs available.

In a drive to improve quality within the construction sector, instead of contracting external suppliers the developer is recruiting seven ‘Citu Squads’ made up of a team of eight skilled workers including plumbers, electricians, joiners and timber-frame specialists who will be permanent employees of Citu.

There will also be 12 apprentice positions recruited in partnership with the Leeds College of Building.

Chris Thompson, managing director of Citu, said: “This new way of working is part of our ongoing campaign to combat inefficiency which is the biggest problem facing the construction industry today.

“The issue is two-fold; there’s inefficiency in terms of the quality of the product which causes heat loss and emissions from the houses themselves. Our timber-frame system offers a solution by creating homes that are airtight and extremely energy efficient.

“But there is also inefficiency in terms of the construction process, caused by delays in transporting materials to site”

The Climate Innovation District will include 515 new one, two, three and four-bed low carbon homes alongside leisure, offices and climate-resilient public realm in the heart of the city’s landmark South Bank Leeds regeneration project.

The first residential phase is on site, with the first homes due to be completed early 2018.