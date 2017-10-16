Leeds sleep-out raised £15,000 for charity

A sleep-out in Leeds raised more than £15,000 for a homelessness charity.

More than 90 people raised money and awareness for Simon on the Streets by sleeping rough at the Royal Armouries overnight on September 28.

Business owners, journalists and individuals bedded down in the Tipping Yard with just a sleeping bag and cardboard box for comfort.

The charity’s general manager Gordon Laing said: “The sleep-out was a huge success, I am always amazed at the generosity of people towards our cause.

“We cannot thank all the attendees enough for their support and the money they raised, which constantly helps us to improve the lives of more and more rough sleepers.”

The sleep-out raised £15,800 which will support Simon on the Streets’ work in Leeds, Bradford and Huddersfield.

The event say 92 people exposed to the harsh realities of rough sleeping, Mr Laing also gave a speech to participants highlighting some of the shocking statistics surrounding homelessness in the UK.

In a recent report, national homelessness charity, Crisis, stated that the number of rough sleepers is set to increase by 78 per cent in the next ten years. The average age of death for rough sleepers is just 47 years old. Ian Emberton, founder of renewable energy solutions firm Xerogrid in Meanwood, took part in the sleep-out.

He said: “It was a humbling experience, although nothing compared to the struggles faced by rough sleepers on a daily basis as we had the comfort of security and friends, I empathise with those living the reality, I will continue supporting Simon on the Streets’ fantastic work.”