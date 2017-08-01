Leeds sleep out in aid of the homeless

A charity sleep out that gives an insight into homelessness is back in Leeds next month.

The Simon on the Streets initiative, where people raise money by sleeping under the stars for a night, will take place at Tilt Yard in the Royal Armouries from 7pm on Thursday, September 28.

Simon on the Streets’ general manager Gordon Laing, said: “This is our biggest event annually in terms of raising funds and awareness of the work we do, as well as shining a spotlight on to homelessness in our city as a whole. Our aim is to make this event even bigger than previous years, with 150 plus people participating on the night.

“While we know this event is not truly ‘sleeping rough’, it allows for an insight as to the challenges of the elements and the feeling of isolation that rough sleepers can face, no matter how small that insight may be.

“We are an independent agency offering emotional and practical support on an outreach basis to rough sleepers and those at risk of becoming so. The funds raised at this event go straight towards paying for the services we offer, ensuring we can help people as effectively and completely as possible who are in that situation.”

The #sleepwithsimon event will feature a performance of ‘Urban Grimshaw and the Shed Crew’ by the Red Ladder Theatre Company from Leeds. Motivational speaker Richard McCann will also give a talk to participants.

Everyone taking part is encouraged to fundraise ahead of the event to raise as much as possible for the charity. Tickets for #sleepwithsimon2017 cost just £10 and can be purchased via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sleepwithsimon-2017-tickets-34885044106 .