Leeds shows itself as city of culture

After months of reveals and an exciting build-up, one of the city’s most ambitious cultural projects is finally here.

The inaugural Leeds International Festival gets underway on Saturday bringing to the city a feast of film, music and technology.

It showcases the best of what Leeds has to offer from all three strands, with a packed programme of film premieres, headline performances, exhibitions and conferences.

The highlights of the festival, with events taking place at various spots around the city between Saturday and the finale on April 30, are set to be performances from music’s man of the moment Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, The Pigeon Detectives hailing from Rothwell and the premier of ‘Do You Want To Win?’

It is a feature film documenting the glory days of Leeds United from 1988 to 1992 when the club won the First Division championship.

Another one not to be missed is broadcaster Lauren Laverne leading an Empowering Woman with Tech conference.

And from that strand we will also see the Leeds Digital Job Fair and the launch of an exciting new reality game experience from Tick Tock Unlock at Trinity Leeds.

Being produced in conjunction with the Live at Leeds music festival, which is on Saturday April 29, it is one of the most ambitious festivals to be staged in the city. Andrew Cooper, Chair of Leeds International Festival and LeedsBID Chief Executive, said:

“There is an ambition in the city to showcase all that is great about Leeds, nationally and internationally. The LeedsBID’s business plan highlights the need to raise the city’s profile by identifying opportunities to bring new exciting signature events to the city’s calendar.This year’s festival is hopefully the start of a showpiece annual event for Leeds.”