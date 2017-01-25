Leeds show for time travelling magicians Morgan & West

They managed to fool Penn and Teller, have appeared on ITV1’s The Next Great Magician, and are now set to unleash of boxful of bafflement and impossibility on the public of Leeds.

Magicians Morgan & West are due to take to the stage at the Carriageworks Theatre in the city centre on Saturday, January 28, (2pm) promising a “mountain of mysterious magic, a hatful of hyper-reality, and a truck full of tricks and tea”.

Despite their squabbles about the idea of creating a show for children the old-time magic duo set out to provide entertainment that really is thrilling for anyone of almost any age (5+), from any time period and any level of maturity. The result is a wondrous show that is loved by adults and children alike.

Morgan & West have been performing their unique magic shows across the UK and around the world, including sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, Perth Fringe world, Adelaide Fringe where they were nominated for ‘Best Family Show’, and Buxton Fringe where they were awarded ‘Best Comedy Show’.

For tickets, priced from £8.50, contact the Carriageworks box office on 0113 2243801