Leeds shopping centre raises money to support charities across the city

A fund supporting the city’s community groups and charities has been given a cash boost thanks to the St John’s Centre.

Bosses at the city centre shopping mall have raised £1,000 for The Leeds Fund, which launched last year with the backing of Leeds-born TV presenter Gabby Logan, the fund’s charity patron.

The fund is managed by the Leeds Community Foundation and has distributed over £550,000 so far.

As well as donating money, the St John’s Centre also supported the Leeds charity Growing Zone by donating seeded paper.

The charity works with people of all ages and disabilities to learn new things outside in the fresh air.

Centre director Susan Mendoza said: “We are delighted that we have been able to support The Leeds Fund and work with LCF to learn more about the fantastic work community groups are doing in the city and you don’t often get to hear about.

“Growing Zone is a prime example of this and it is great that we have been able to help them in a small way.”