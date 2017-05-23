Leeds sex predator given 12-year sentence over street attacks on women

A dangerous sexual predator who assaulted two women in separate street attacks has been given a 12 year sentence.

Jamie Sharlotte, 25, was given an extended prison term after a judge said he continued to pose a serious risk of harming women.

Sharlotte was found guilty of two attacks on woman in Leeds in April and October last year.

A jury heard Sharlotte followed a woman into a quiet street after she got off a bus in Cross Gates on the afternoon of April 25, 2016.

He pulled her to the ground, put his hand to her throat and tried to remove her trousers, but fled when she continued to struggle.

Sharlotte struck again in Seacroft during the early hours of October 26 as he walked to work at Leeds Market.

He followed a woman along York Road at 3am, forced her to the ground then carried out the sex assault.

Sharlotte was identified as a suspect after CCTV placed him near the scene.

Gloves recovered by police from Sharlotte’s home were found to contain DNA from the second victim.

Jurors heard the chances of that DNA being matched to anyone else was one billion to one.

Sentencing Sharlotte, judge Guy Kearl, QC, said: “The two offences of which you have been convicted demonstrate an emerging pattern of sexual offences over a six month period.

“Although each was relatively short-lived, given the location of each offence in a relatively secluded place and the fact that nobody was about...this discloses predatory behaviour.”

Sharlotte must serve a custodial term of seven and a half years followed by an extended four and a half year period on licence.

Detective Inspector Richard Holmes, of Leeds District CID, said: “Sharlotte targeted the victims and put them through terrifying experiences which left them understandably traumatised.

“He had no previous history of sexual offences and was identified as a suspect as result of some excellent detective work.

“Painstaking work by officers traced him in relation to the October offence and secured crucial evidence and then further investigation linked him to the earlier incident.

“We believe he is clearly someone who would have continued to offend in the same way had he not been caught.

“We hope the significant sentence he has received will provide some source of reassurance to the victims and to the wider community.

“The successful conclusion of this case should highlight how seriously we treat offences of this nature and the work we do every day to protect people and bring offenders like Sharlotte to justice.”