Leeds schoolchildren spread the message on speed limits

School children joined police and road safety campaigners to target motorists in a Chapel Allerton speeding hotspot last week.
Organised by local campaign group CA20Plenty, the operation aimed to raise awareness of the 20mph speed limit on roads including Henconner Drive and St Martin’s Road. St Matthew’s School pupils joined PC Mark Rothery who used a speed detector to spot any speeding drivers. PC Rothery said: “The children made posters and when drivers were within the speed limit, they gave them them thumbs up. But when a couple were doing a bit over, they did the thumbs down. It was good.” Campaigner Bob Ward said he planned to hold discussions with the council to improve signs and road markings. He added: “If motorists are aware of the limit, the problem of excess speed will be much reduced.”