Leeds schoolchildren go purple for polio awareness drive

these big-hearted youngsters are enjoying a real purple patch - after raising hundreds of pounds for polio awareness as part of a purple-themed campaign.

The pupils from Ss Peter and Paul Primary School in Yeadon chose Polio Eradication as their Easter charity and had a ‘dress up in purple’ day, raising £209.

It’s all apart of a wider campaign spearheaded by the Rotary Club of Aireborough.

The Yeadon youngsters previously teamed up with eight other local primary schools in planting 5,000 purple crocus bulbs supplied by the club.

Graham Davies, president of Aireborough Rotary Club, recently visited the school with colleague Barry Bootland to thank the pupils for their donation.

The purple theme comes from the fact that every child receiving the polio vaccine worldwide has their little finger coloured purple.