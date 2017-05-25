Leeds school staff express ‘deep sadness’ after ex-colleague dies in Manchester attack

Staff at a Leeds primary school have expressed their “deep sadness” after confirming the death of one of their former colleagues in the Manchester bombing.

The family of Wendy Fawell, from Otley had mounted a frantic campaign to find the 50-year-old who had been missing since Monday night’s explosion.

On Thursday, St Oswald’s C of E Primary School, in Guiseley, said on Twitter: “It is with deepest sadness that I confirm that our former colleague Wendy Fawell was killed in the Manchester bombing. RIP, Wendy.”

Ms Fawell was reported to have been about to leave the concert with her 15-year-old daughter Charlotte, along with a friend and her sons, when they were caught in the attack.

Charlotte was taken to hospital in Oldham and her brother, Adam Fawell, 29, began a desperate search for his mother.

Speaking earlier this week, Mr Fawell said: “We are just hoping for anything and something but there is just nothing, nothing, nothing.”

He said: “The support we are getting from friends and family is unbelievable and the stuff that is going around generally is incredible and a little bit overwhelming.”

More than 100 people attended a vigil for Ms Fawell in Otley on Tuesday evening.