Leeds school ‘continues to be good’ after significant changes to leadership

Staff and leaders at a school in Beeston are celebrating after being praised by education inspectors.

Ofsted rated Beeston Primary School, in Town Street, as “Good” overall in a newly-published report.

The short inspection, which took place in March, follows changes in leadership at the school including the appointment of a new headteacher and teaching staff.

But inspectors said the leadership had maintained the good quality of the school.

The report, published yesterday and addressed to the headteacher, said: “You have been explicit about the high standards of teaching and learning that you expect.

“To deal with this and issues around the quality of teaching, you have not been afraid to make difficult decisions to eradicate weaknesses. As a result, current pupils are making more rapid progress.”

The report added: “The personal development, behaviour and welfare of pupils are a strength of the school. Pupils have very positive attitudes to school, which are reflected in their work and all that they do.”