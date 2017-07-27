Leeds’s Phoenix Dance Theatre soars to new heights

Leeds-based Phoenix Dance Theatre returns to its home stage in September with a performance that celebrates the exceptional female talent within the company.

Phoenix at Home takes place at the Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre between September 27-30.

Artistic director Sharon Watson, Yorkshire Woman of the Year, said: “Phoenix at Home is a celebration of the women we have in the company. It’s important that we shout about this, say how great we are and show young women coming through that it can – and should - be done.”

Among the pieces to be performed include Windrush: Movement of the People by Ms Watson and Calyx by Sandrine Monin.

Tickets: 0113 220 8008.