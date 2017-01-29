Leeds’s own Kadeena in right gear ahead of The Jump

LEEDS paralympic champion Kadeena Cox joined fellow contestants revealing colourful costumes ahead of the start of Channel 4 winter sports programme The Jump.

The 25-year-old 25, will join former Leeds United star Robbie Fowler, Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones and Rio silver medal-winning gymnast Louis Smith on the show which begins on Sunday, February 5.

Kadeena - who won cycling and athletics gold at last summer’s Rio Paralympics - has had her UK Sport funding suspended while she takes part in six-week long show.

British Athletics made the decision with the support of British Cycling. Kadeena, who has multiple sclerosis after a stroke in May 2014, later tweeted that her condition is a “ticking time bomb” which prompted her decision to go and “enjoy skiing”.