Leeds’s own Gabby launches new cafe dedicated to supporting people with dementia

Leeds-born TV presenter Gabby Logan helped launch a new cafe dedicated to supporting people with dementia.

The Dementia Cafe officially opened to the public yesterday and is the first centre of its kind in Holbeck.

It marks the beginning of Dementia Awareness Week, organised by the Alzheimer’s Society to help people understand more about the condition,

The cafe, based at the Ingram Gardens Community Centre, was set up by the Holbeck Elderly Aid group and aims to give visitors a chance to meet, socialise and take part in activities.