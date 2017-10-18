Leeds’s own Brownlees back bike challenge

Have your say

Leeds’ Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee joined a group of Yorkshire care home workers on a relay cycle challenge to fundraise for Children in Need.

The world champion triathlete brothers rode a 3.5-mile stage from Leeds to Heckmondwike on Monday morning.

The team of care workers began their 2,000 mile cycle in the Highlands and will finish in Jersey in mid November.

Michelle Wilson, of Brighterkind Carehomes, conceived the project and explained: “We have a wishing well scheme, for residents to experience something they have long wanted to try or visit. The cycle challenge is to help make some childrens’ wishes come true.”

The group hope to raise at least £17,500.