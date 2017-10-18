Search

Leeds’s own Brownlees back bike challenge

GOLDEN EFFORT: The Brownlee brothers pictured with care home workers during the challenge.
GOLDEN EFFORT: The Brownlee brothers pictured with care home workers during the challenge.
0
Have your say

Leeds’ Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee joined a group of Yorkshire care home workers on a relay cycle challenge to fundraise for Children in Need.

The world champion triathlete brothers rode a 3.5-mile stage from Leeds to Heckmondwike on Monday morning.

The team of care workers began their 2,000 mile cycle in the Highlands and will finish in Jersey in mid November.

Michelle Wilson, of Brighterkind Carehomes, conceived the project and explained: “We have a wishing well scheme, for residents to experience something they have long wanted to try or visit. The cycle challenge is to help make some childrens’ wishes come true.”

The group hope to raise at least £17,500.

Craig Smith and Daniella Hirst leave Scarborough Magistrates Court where they have been spared jail after they had sex in a pizza delivery shop as staff worked on the other side of the counter. Picture: Dave Higgens/PA Wire

Pizza shop sex couple spared jail but told they must sleep apart for six months

JUST CHAMPION: Josh Warrington celebrates his win over Spains Kiko Martinez at the First Direct Arena in May. PIC: James Hardisty

City’s sporting winners unite behind The Leeds Warrior