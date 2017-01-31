Leeds's most Instagrammed places revealed

Roundhay Park is officially Leeds's most Instagrammed place.

The north Leeds attraction topped a list of the spots in the city which are most frequently tagged on the photo-based social networking site.

Over 18,300 people posted images taken at the park in 2016, according to data released by Witter Towbars.

In a close second was nearby Tropical World, while over 14,000 Instagram users checked in to Harewood House.

Gig-goers attending concerts at the First Direct Arena posted over 10,000 photos, while beauty spots Temple Newsam, Kirkstall Abbey and shopping centre Trinity Leeds also featured in the top 10.

On the pub trail, the most popular bar in Leeds is North Bar, which attracted over 4,000 Instagram posts, closely followed by the Belgrave Music Hall, Friends of Ham, The Adelphi and Crowd of Favours.

And when it comes to eating out, the photogenic Indian dishes served by street food restaurant Bundobust topped the charts, with over 2,400 social media users hashtagging the eatery.

See below for the full list:

Most Instagrammed visitor attractions:-

1. Roundhay Park

2. Tropical World

3. Harewood House

4. First Direct Arena

5. Temple Newsam House

6. Kirkstall Abbey

7. Trinity Leeds

8. Royal Armouries

9. Victoria Quarter

10. Leeds Corn Exchange

11. Golden Acre Park

12. Leeds Town Hall

13. Lotherton Hall

14. Yeadon Tarn

15. West Yorkshire Playhouse

16. Leeds and Liverpool Canal

17. Leeds City Museum

18. Thorntons Arcade

19. Thackray Medical Museum

20. Kirkgate Market

21. Abbey House Museum

22. City Varieties Music Hall

Most Instagrammed bars and pubs:

1. North Bar

2. Belgrave Music Hall

3. Friends of Ham

4. The Adelphi

5. Crowd of Favours

6. Tapped

7. The Reliance

8. The Grove Inn

9. Kirkstall Bridge Inn

10. The Midnight Bell

Most Instagrammed restaurants:-

1. Bundobust

2. Humpit

3. The Man Behind the Curtain

4. Tharavadu

5. West End House

6. Moments Cafe

7. Stockdales

8. LIVIN@ Italy

9. 2 Oxford Place

10. Kendells Bistro