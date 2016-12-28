Leeds roadworks set to last 10 weeks

Roadworks will be in place on a busy stretch of road in Leeds for nearly three months as part of a six-figure upgrade to the city’s gas network.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the north of England’s gas distributor, is investing £150,000 to upgrade the ageing metal pipes in and around Headingley Lane.

However, that will mean possible delays for drivers using the popular route.

The project, which will start on Monday, January 9, 2017 will take approximately 10 weeks to complete.

The major repairs are part of NGN’s ongoing development of infrastructure in the area and will involve replacing 1.6km of existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes, to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in the area for years to come.

Russ Oxley, NGN’s Construction Services Area Manager, said: “We have been working closely with Leeds City Council to carefully plan these works in order to minimise any disruption caused.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works, and thank all our customers for their patience and support in getting them completed as quickly as possible.”

NGN have confirmed that in order to complete the project as quickly as possible, engineers will be working Monday to Friday between 8am and 4pm with pedestrian access maintained at all times.

They have also said it may be necessary to temporarily suspend some bus stops located inside the works.

However all bus companies have been notified and if this is necessary, temporary stops will be introduced close to the existing stops.

For further information about the project email customercare@northerngas.co.uk.