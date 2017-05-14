A road in west Leeds was cordoned off this afternoon after police were called to reports of a man "acting strangely."
Officers were called to Victoria Park Avenue, Bramley, by a concerned member of the public.
The man, 20, was seen rolling round on the floor and at one point went under a parked car.
He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary. The road remained cordoned off, pending an update on the man's condition, West Yorkshire Police said.
Inspector Carlton Young said they got the call at 12.09 today.
He added: "A member of the public was concerned as the man had been acting very strangely.
"It is believed he had taken something. He was rolling around on the floor and he went under a car, he must have hidden under it.
"He was not being aggressive, he didn't appear to be interacting with anyone."