Leeds riverside route restored after floods

A popular Leeds riverside cycle route that was damaged by the Boxing Day floods in 2015 has been given a new lease of life.

The path, between the Royal Armouries and Liberty Dock student accommodation, has been improved with a new, wider surface by the charity Sustrans.

The upgraded route was built thanks to a grant from Leeds Flood Appeal, managed by Leeds Community Foundation, with support from the Canal and River Trust and South Bank Leeds. Sustrans improved 220 metres of path and plans to make further flood repairs further along the route. The new surface will make it more resilient to any future flooding.