Leeds Rhinos wax marathon man

Leeds Rhinos players have waxed the boss of the club’s official charity ahead of him undertaking an epic 15 marathons in 15 days.

Director of the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, Bob Bowman, will from Friday run 10 challenges around Lake Windermere in 10 days, before continuing the next five days back to Yorkshire.

Runners will be able to get a sports massage following the completion of the marathons and in preparation, Mr Bowman agreed to let players Joel Moon, Rob Burrow and Mitch Garbutt help out with the waxing. Mr Moon said: “To test your body in a marathon for 15 consecutive days is unbelievable and we wish him the best of luck for this.”

Visit www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/bobbowman15epicdays