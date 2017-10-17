Leeds reunion bash all set to stir memories of days gone by

FINAL preparations are under way for one of east Leeds’s most eagerly-awaited reunion events of the year.

Hundreds of people are expected to flock to the get-together at Edmund House Club on Pontefract Lane, East End Park, on Tuesday, November 7.

The annual reunion started out around 25 years ago as a gathering of a few friends who used to attend Leeds Parish Church Market District Boys’ Club.

It has steadily increased in size over the years and now the event also caters for anyone who grew up in east Leeds between the 1930s and 1970s, with Cross Green, Richmond Hill and East End Park among the communities that should be particularly well represented next month.

The event is free and starts at midday. For further information about what is planned, ring one of the organisers, Eric Allen, on 0113 264 7529.