Leeds restaurants pass the Michelin Guide’s taste test

One of the newest restaurants in Leeds has joined nine others to make it into the food and drink bible of the world’s best cuisine – The Michelin Guide.

Japanese style restaurant, Issho which only opened four months ago was awarded a Michelin Plate recommendation following visits from inspectors, who, over the last twelve months, have sampled food in the UK’s best restaurants.

The Michelin Guide, which is considered the most important culinary ranking in the world, has listed just ten restaurants in Leeds city centre.

Of Issho, which opened to the Leeds public with an extravagant launch party at Victoria Gate in the summer, the Michelin inspectors said: “This chic eatery in Victoria Gate serves modern Japanese cooking in a stylish setting, including sushi, tempura and dishes from the robata grill. Enjoy cocktails in the bar and city skyline views from the rooftop terrace.”

The other restaurants tempting tastebuds of inspectors and making up the top ten are Bundobust, Brasserie Forty 4, Crafthouse, Foundry, Fourth Floor at Harvey Nichols, The Ox Club, Stockdales of Yorkshire, Tharavadu and The Man Behind the Curtain which was once again awarded the higher accolade of a Michelin star.