Leeds recruitment firm raises thousands for Candlelighhters

A Leeds recruitment firm raised over £6,000 for their chosen charity, Candlelighters.

Direct Workforce chose Candlelighters, which supports children with cancer and their families, as their Charity of the Year for 2016 and recently presented a cheque for £6,232.

Brian Curran, Candlelighters’ Corporate Fundraiser, said: “It has been a pleasure working with Direct Workforce over the last year and we are grateful to their team for taking on a number of varied challenges.”

Janine Hipkiss, Direct Workforce Managing Director, said: “Our team are proud to have supported Candlelighters in this way.”