Leeds recreational space given clean-up by offenders working on Community Payback

A recreational facility in Moortown has been brought back into use after being given a clean-up by offenders working on Community Payback.

Offenders spent more than 250 hours working to clear the site of undergrowth, rubbish and fly-tipping at Tynwald Walk.

The total work undertaken is estimated to be worth more than £2,000 – contributing to major savings for Leeds City Council.

Community Payback in Leeds is managed by the West Yorkshire Community Rehabilitation Company (CRC) in partnership with the council and aims to rehabilitate offenders through working on projects that benefit the community.

Ken Denham is a former offender and experienced builder who now volunteers as a peer mentor to offenders.

He said: “The area around Tynwald Walk had become overgrown so the lads and lasses took more than five days to clear the area.

“They have made it a more attractive prospect.”

Councillor Debra Coupar (Lab, Temple Newsam), LCC’s executive member for communities, said: “The work delivered by the Community Payback team in Moortown is a great example of how offenders can put something back into the community while at the same time learning important life skills.”

The Community Payback Team in West Yorkshire would like to hear about other projects which residents think will make a real difference to their community.

Nominations for potential projects can be made by visiting the website at www.westyorkshirecrc.co.uk.