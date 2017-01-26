Leeds recommends: Your favourite film nominations

In light of the Oscar nominations this week, we asked the people of Leeds to send in their own nominations for their favourite films of all time.

Pauline Deegan. Pretty Woman is my favourite.

Pete Mck. Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi.

Andrea Wright. Remember The Titans.

William Wadsworth. Kes, and I saw its preview in Leeds.

Jeremy Walker. Lawrence of Arabia.

Maggie Amor. One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest.

Chris Buckley. Casino.

Emma Connell. Man on Fire - most underrated film of all time.

Andrew Lunn. Alien.

Joel Walsh. Bladerunner.

Denise Vause. Zulu.

Nichola Barrett. The Notebook.

Chris Joyce. Forrest Gump is my all time favourite film. I watch it at least once a year without fail.

Harley Beestin. Got to be for me The Green Mile. Amazing performance by Tom Hanks.

Juan Carlos Rodriguez. Creature From The Black Lagoon.

Viren Bhaga. Dead Man with Johnny Depp.

Liam Scott Cooper. Heat.

Karen Lazenby. Kes.

Jordan Clark. Forrest Gump.

Glenn Sutcliffe. Pulp Fiction.

Derek Shires. Cleopatra with Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

Steve Clowes. The Abyss.

Michael Andrew. Wolf of Wall Street.

Babs Hind. Goodfellas.

Vicky Johnson. The Breakfast Club.

Mark Tranmer. Shawshank Redemption.

Anne Harriman. Dances With Wolves.

Stewart Batty. Bit depressing, but a cracker - The Killing Fields.

Clifford Stead. Fatal Attraction, a game changer for serial daters and owners of pet rabbits.

Michael Watson. The Godfather Part Two.

Chris Martin. The King’s Speech.

Carrie Smith. Titanic.

Lisa Irvine. The Theory of Everything - loved it!

Paul Boardman. Has to be The Godfather Part Two. Absolute classic.

Andy Harris. Rocky.

Pauline Carmichael. Toy Story!

Liam Matthews. The Matrix.

Peter Moore. Shawshank Redemption

Sally Holmes. Love, love, love Forrest Gump.

Niall Andrews. The Matrix.