Leeds recommends: Cosiest pubs after a Boxing Day walk

With family walks coming up over the Christmas break, we asked you for the the cosiest pubs to drop in for a post-stroll drink.

Marie Anne Taylor-Gath. Love the Fox at Thorner. Anywhere with an open fire and comfy seats is good :)

Sam Walker. Railway at Rodley, Duke of Wellington, East Keswick or dare I say Old Unicorn, Bramley

Leanne Emma-May Doyle. Malt Shovel in Armley - it’s a lovely, peaceful, friendly pub. I wish my dad still had The Villager pub in Bramley though

Andy Johnson. Fox and Grapes, side of the A64 towards Tadcaster.

Anne Lawrence. Bay Horse, Meanwood.

Lawrie Lee. Bridge Pub, Kirkstall.

Jason Andrew Cragg. The Fox, Menston.

Debbie Wrench. The Midnight Bell on Water Lane.

Nick Walker. Bay Horse in Meanwood.

Sie Gilly. The Barley Corn in Scholes.

Georgina Pearson. The Junction in Otley.

Nicola Storey. The Mustard Pot, Chapel Allerton.

Heli Blakeney-Lee Brookes. Whitelocks, Turks Head and The Queens Arms, Horsforth.

Amanda Hartley. Chequers in Ledsham.

Leanne Emma-May Doyle. I like Mr Foleys in town too.

Romaine Titford. Bingley Arms, Bardsey.

Beverley Walker. Spotted Cow at Drighlington.

Cathy Burns. Mustard Pot, Chapel Allerton.

Phil Rourke. Lawnswood Arms on Otley Road.

Susan Traynor. The Orchard, Dib Lane.

Sue Hillarby. The Bridge, Horsforth.

Viki Booth. Whitakers in Otley.

Lisa Shepherd. Chequers Inn. Ledsham.

Rachel Phelan. The Windmill in Linton.

Dave Taylor. Abbey Inn on Pollard Lane.

Lisa Clover. Fox and Grapes on the A64.

Jon Stainsby. The Royalty, Otley.

Andy Moran. The Ings in Guiseley.

Levi Ford. The Barnleigh pub, Swinnow Road, Bramley.

James Pilling. Nags Head in Chapel Allerton.

Philip Harrison. The Swan in Addingham.

Raymond Hunter. Swan in Bramham.

Paul Walsh The Hope Inn, York Road.

Phil Burnett. New Inn, Yeadon. Small and comfy.

Matthew Smith. Duke of Wellington, East Keswick.

Dave Fieldhouse. The Black Swan at Barwick-in-Elmet.