Leeds recommends: Best place for delicious cake

Forget those New Year’s resiolutions to lose weight - try some of these tips for the best place to get a delicious slice of cake in Leeds.

Julie Skelton. West Park Lounge the best cakes in Leeds and great prices.

Margaret Oakley. Don’t bother with Leeds, just treat yourself to a lovely day in Doncaster and eat your way through home made cakes, plus anything else you may fancy at Torrs English Deli - everything homemade on site.

Irene Turner. Cafe 53, Stanningley Road. Oowner Debi Davis bakes the best cakes ever.

Lisa Johnson. Brew Tea Rooms, Rothwell, Leeds. Amazing cakes and homemade food.

Elizabeth Parkinson. The Granary at Crag House Farm. On site bakery, use their own eggs! Delicious!!

Lorraine Mallinson. My house, there’s always a cake on the go....

Joanne Curtis. The Union Coffee House, 51 Great George Street do fabulous cake and great coffees too.

Michael Moore. Urban Bakery, Leeds.

Samantha Anne Broome. Bit outside Leeds but Cake Ole in Skipton is amazing.

Amber Middleton. Coffee and Cake House in Pudsey on Richardshaw Lane.

Angela Richardson. T Post, South Milford, Leeds. Amazing cakes.

Natasha Osborn. Tasty in Oakwood.

Paula Stirk. Brown’s and Green, Rawdon.

Natalie Sam. The Sunshine Bakery, Chapel Allerton.

Jonathan O’Hewitt. Egg Free Cake Shop, Roundhay Road.

Jane Brammer. Calf Sanctuary Cafe (look them up on Facebook) in Scarborough. Delicious . Or Roots and Fruits, Leeds.

Belinda Smith. Love Storm do lovely cakes, East End Park.

Lianne Sykes. Oulton Hall.

Samantha Haggart. Queens Mill, Castleford.

Bill Dove. Le Chalet. Park Row, Leeds.

Suzanne James. Bake My Day, Castleford.

Angie Peacock. Heathfield Farm, Birkenshaw.

Simon Wheatley. Cafe 164, Duke Street.

Claire Gilligan. Dulcie Butterfly - Boston Spa.

Peter Townend. Coffee and Cake House, Pudsey.

Laura Broadbent. Sunshine Bakery, Chapel Allerton and House of Koko, Chapel Allerton.

Sophie Leech. T-Post definitely!

Paul Dickenson. Yum Yum Deli in Brewery Wharf.

The Main Deal. @sweetshakesltd and @Dumouchelshop cakes galore in Garforth.

Trevor Smith. It’s got to be Cragg House Farm. Delicious.