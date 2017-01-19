Leeds recommends: Best place for a good, old-fashioned pint

Andy Irving. The Grove is number one for me! Amazing music, beautiful ales, beautiful people. It’s one of the treasures of the city!

Chris Vessey. Three in Kirkstall - The Bridge, The New George and the West End. All traditional and sell proper ale.

Dave Stainer. The Grove - fine beers including dark ales, great classic Leeds pub with regular live music. Dog friendly & has a dart board.

Grenville-and Lesley Barrett. North Bar, Leeds, top of Briggate. The best selection of beers from small breweries.

Sean Gee. The Crown, in Wetherby. Friendly staff, great customers, fantastic ale!

Judi Telford. Has to be Whitelock’s.

Mikey Franks. You want a pint in a real pub has to be Duke n Drake really nice for tourists.

Nigel Normanton. Love The Grove and the Duck n Drake - great beer, great live music and great staff.

Nick Walsh. The Grove is my favourite. We are spoilt for choice in this city though.

Christy Herron. The Grove Inn. Great pub, great beer!

Louise Elizabeth Ball. The Chemic Tavern, Woodhouse.

James Elliker. The Duncan, The Angel, and Crowd of Favours.

Nathaniel Mains. Brown Hare.

Darren Gale. Gaping Goose in Garforth.

Jason Gibson. West End House on Abbey Road.

Andrew Taffy Jones. Bridge Inn, Low Lane, Horsforth.

Robin Cooper. The Royal Hotel, Pudsey - great beers!

Craig Hoddell. Templar Hotel.

Phil Rourke. The Box in Headingley. Excellent beer and facilities.

Gina G Gee. Myrtle Tavern, Meanwood.

Helen Firth. The White Swan, Yeadon.

Tom Alston. Got to be The Grove, old school siderooms, live music , proper beer and decent staff....the cider’s good too!

Michael Ball. North Bar, Briggate. Magic rock, beers and a photo booth. Groovy.

Brian Ted Smith. The Duncan Pub, Leeds.

Chris Dapper Fox. Tobias Bar in Rothwell.

Philip Stogden. The Victoria, at the back of the Town Hall.

Andy Haigh. Duck n Drake.

Dawn Osolinski. Brownlee Arms, Horsforth.

William Reilly. The Three Legs.

Thomas Barry Coleman. The General Elliot.

Melanie Jayne. Whitelocks.

Steve Dixon. Crowd of Favours.

Andy Smith. It’s got to be the Duck n Drake.