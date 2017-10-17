Leeds ready for an explosive bonfire night as fireworks firm is confirmed

leeds Council has signed up a specialist pyrotechnics firm to put on an explosive display at the city’s six public Bonfire Night fireworks displays.

Fantastic Fireworks has won the exclusive £34,000 contract to put on events at Bramley Park, East End Park, Middleton Park, Roundhay Park, Springhead Park and Woodhouse Moor on Friday, November 3. The firm has previously provided services for a range of events across the city.

A report just approved by senior council officials says although alternative providers were considered for the contract, the decision taken was the “most pragmatic” and would represent the best value and security assurances.

The report adds: “These are free events which allow people from all communities to enjoy a bonfire and pyrotechnic display. The purpose of these events is to deter members of the public holding unorganised localised events and reduce pressure on blue light services. We feel [Fantastic Fireworks] are a suitable provider, and in particular their ability to deal with six bonfire events held on the same evening with accredited staff.”