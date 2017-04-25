Leeds rave relives with tribute gig

It was once voted one of the best house clubs in Europe, second only to the still world-famous Hacienda in Manchester.

It put Leeds right at the heart of the nineties clubbing movement and scene for dance music until it closed its doors in the late nineties.

And now it’s back.

The Leeds Gallery club night will rock the dancefloor once again with a special reunion on bank holiday Sunday at Bar Soba on Merrion Street, from 10pm to 4am.

It is being fronted by Steve Luigi who was the first ever DJ to play a house record in the city of Leeds, and was resident DJ at Leeds Gallery’ for nine years.

He now owns a huge vinyl collection of approximately 15000 and despite the likes of Spotify, the download chart and ipods etc he has kept it ‘Old Skool’ and has resisted the temptation to move to digital media as he still thinks that vinyl rules.

Clubbers taking a trip down memory lane can expect feel good club classics and sets as well from Rob Tisserra, Russ Richardson and MC Fox.

The Gallery played host to some of the top DJs in the UK like Nipper , DJ Vertigo , DJ Sy , Carl Cox and Pete Tong to name but a few.

Many famous bands from that era appeared there too including Altern8 , New Atlantic , Love Decade and Doop.

In 1992, a year after becoming a rave club, The Gallery’ was voted the second best venue of its kind in Europe by international music magazine ‘Mixmag’.

From then on the club was visited by clubbers from all over the world including India, USA, Japan and Australia and if people couldn’t get in the Hacienda for whatever reason, they would travel down the motorway to the Gallery to be guaranteed a good night