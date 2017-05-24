Leeds pub to be added to community assets list

a rothwell pub is to be added to a list of valuable community assets, which will safeguard its future as a local hub.

The Rosebud Inn was nominated to go on the official List of Assets of Community Value because it “furthers the social interest of the local community” according to locals. Listing the building means it is protected to some level from development, and if it ever came up for sale, locals would have first dibs on buying it.

A report just approved by Leeds Council officers says: “The Rosebud Inn is a hub of the community providing a regular meeting place, a source of entertainment and activity centre. It is considered by Leeds City Council that the current use as a public house does further the social interests and social well-being of the local community.”