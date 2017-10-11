Leeds pub team seal five-a-side trophy

Have your say

Staff from a Leeds pub swapped pulling pints for scoring screamers as they won a national five-a-side football tournament.

Workers at the Becketts Bank boozer in Leeds city centre came out on top in the ‘Kick for CLIC Sargent’ competition run by JD Wetherspoon.

The tournament, which took place at Goals in Wembley, involved teams from Wetherspoon chains in the UK and Ireland.

But it was the boys from the Becketts Bank who were a cut above the rest, as they held their nerve to overcome Forty Foot – their Irish opponents – 2-0 in the final.

Team captain Sam Entwistle said: “It was a great day and we were really happy with the win.

“It was great to have a bit of friendly competition between all the pubs and their teams.

“Most importantly though, together we’ve raised an amazing amount of money for this great charity.

“I can’t imagine how tough it is for the young people that CLIC Sargent support, it’s so important everyone digs deep so they can continue to support those families.”

The Becketts Bank team was Sam Entwistle, Alfonso Varela, Liam Marshall, Miguel Garcia, Matty Gallagher, Danny Oldcorn and Dillon Johnson.

Now in its 16th year, the event raised more than £445,000 for CLIC Sargent, the UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people.

The overall partnership between JD Wetherspoon and CLIC Sargent has raised more than £14m for the charity since it began in 2002.

Kate Lee, Chief Executive at CLIC Sargent, said: “We can’t thank JD Wetherspoon and all their staff enough for all their support, raising an incredible sum of money through KICK for CLIC Sargent this year.”