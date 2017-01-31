Leeds property team helps charities

Staff at a Leeds property company have stepped in to help two local charities.

A team of 38 workers from Morgans were given the day off work so that they could volunteer at Leeds Mencap and Hollin Lane Allotments.

The staff - who are based at Morgans’ offices on Dock Street in Leeds centre and Otley Road in Headingley - painted, cleaned and got stuck into some weeding and planting.

Morgans managing director Jonathan Morgan came up with the plan to support the charities.

He said: “I am a big believer in helping the local community in which you live and work. We did a similar project last year.

“This year half of our team went to help Leeds MENCAP, where we painted their three activity rooms, and cleaned all the soft play area and ball pit, which is used by the young children who visit the centre.

“The other half of us went to Hollin Lane Allotments, which are supported by Leeds Community Foundation, where we weeded, trimmed, wood-chipped and planted all day long. We also collected wood, built shelters for woodland animals and cut back the hedges alongside the pathways. The aim was to help make the allotments less daunting for older people.

“Everybody worked really hard and the local deli, Sebby’s, provided the team at the allotments with sandwiches and cakes. Some of the people who regularly volunteer on the allotments also made soup and offered hot drinks. Everyone felt a great sense of achievement at the end of the day, and I know that the charities were very happy with our efforts.”

