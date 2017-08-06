Leeds Pride 2017: Thousands turn out in support for annual LGBT+ parade

Thousands of revellers were loud and proud today as one of the biggest annual events in the city reached its peak.

Millennium Square and Lower Briggate have been packed for the 11th Leeds Pride.

Martin Fearnley and Shaun Fisher of Sohos, Lower Briggate, Leeds



Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Trans, plus (LGBT+) campaigners and supporters marched through the streets to greet colourful crowds.



Pride events are aimed at promoting dignity and equal rights for the LGBT+ community as well as increasing its visibility as a social group. It also celebrates gender diversity.



Kerrence Francisco, 40, of Tempest Road in Beeston, attended with a group of friends after also going to Brighton Pride on Saturday.

She said: “I love a parade and you can’t get better than Pride. It’s a beautiful atmosphere."

The crowds at Millennium Square.

Community groups such as Non-Binary Leeds turned out alongside employees from West Yorkshire Police, the NHS and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to march through the streets with Pride rainbow flags and placards.

James Insley, 37, paraded with NHS digital colleagues for the second year in a row.

He said: "We came to show we are an inclusive employer. We wanted to show our support for the LGBT community. We've just had a big drive on inclusivity in the organisation.

"This is the second time we've been to Pride. It gets bigger and better."

Festivities are still under way on Lower Briggate, which is known for being home to the Leeds gay scene.