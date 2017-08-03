Leeds Pride 2017 road closures

Have your say

Leeds Pride gets underway this weekend, with a huge weekend of live music and activities taking over the city centre.

Several streets are closed for the duration of the LGBT-friendly festival, and a large number of bus services are diverted, with many missing out their city centre stops altogether.

The following roads are closed on Sunday August 6 from 6am-12pm:

- Lower Briggate

- Blayds Court, Heatons Yard and Blayds Mews

- Call Lane from Bridge End to Duncan Street

- The Calls from High Court to Call Lane. Access to Crown Street is stewarded

- Bridge End from Dock Street to Call Lane

- Meadow Lane from the Asda entrance to Dock Street

The following roads will be closed on Sunday August 6 from 9am-3.30pm:

- Portland Crescent

- Portland Gate East

- Cookridge Street from Millennium Square to Woodhouse Lane

The parade route:

The parade will start on the east side of Millennium Square and proceed in a southerly direction down Cookridge Street, turning left onto The Headrow, then turning right onto Vicar Lane and turning left onto Kirkgate/New York Street/York Street before turning right into Duke Street, turning right into Kirkgate and onto High Court and continuing onto The Calls where it will end.

These roads will be closed from 1.45-4.15pm:

- Great George Street at the Calverley Street junction

- St Anne's Street at the junction with The Light car park

- Albion Street at the junctions with Merrion Centre and Wormald Row

- Park Row at its junction with Headrow

- Upper Basinghall Street at its junction with Headrow

- Albion Street at its junction with Headrow

- Vicar Lane at the Lady Lane junction

- Eastgate

- King Edward Street at the Vicar Lane junction

- New Market Street at the Kirkgate junction

- Boar Lane at the Mill Hill junction

- Call Lane at the New Market Street junction

- York Street at the Duke Street junction

- Duke Street

Bus services affected:

Many services are changing their routes and missing out stops in the city centre. Go to http://www.wymetro.com/travelnews/busalerts/Leeds-Pride-2017/ for more information.