Leeds post office’s move for better service

A Leeds post office is on the move to a more modern, efficient premises and with longer opening hours for customers.

The Post Office is relocating the Waterloo Road branch from its current base at Church Street to new premises at Penny Hill Centre– just next door.

The branch’s opening hours will now increase at the new store to 51 hours per week.

The new store, which will launch at 1pm on Friday, January 13, will be provided from three serving positions, two modern screened and a Post Office serving point at the retail counter offering selected services during shop opening hours.

Suzanne Richardson, Post Office Regional Manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

“This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”

The branch will be open from 9am until 5.30pm on Monday to Saturday.

The new opening hours represent an increase of five hours on a Saturday afternoon, allowing customers to be more flexible with regards visiting times during weekends.

The current Waterloo Road Post Office on Church Street will close at 5.30pm on Thursday, January 12.

During this short period of closure before the new branch is operational Post Office services may be accessed from any of the nearest stores including Victoria Terrace Post Office, 163-165 Dewsbury Road, Leeds, LS11 5EG and Belle Isle Post Office, 5-6 Belle Isle Parade, Belle Isle, Leeds, LS10 3AH.