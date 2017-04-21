Leeds policeman sings on The Thin Blue Line charity single released in tribute to fallen officer Keith Palmer

A Leeds policeman is among officers from all over the country who helped to record a charity single released in memory of Westminster terror attack victim PC Keith Palmer.

Vocals by PC Mark Fox, the Higher Education Liaison Officer for Leeds Beckett University, feature in the final cut of We Stand Together by The Thin Blue Line.

PC Mark Fox is among the surviving officers who performed on the charity single.

The signal went on sale last week to coincide with the funeral of PC Palmer, who was one of five victims of the attack carried out in London on the afternoon of March 22.

PC Fox said: “It’s a good opportunity to highlight, if you listen to the lyrics, just what the police do.

“I never think I’m going to go to work and not come home – but it does happen.”

Work on the track originally began last year when the 11 and 13-year-old sons of Northumbria officer PC Peter Baker wrote a song about what the police do and how they work together across the UK.

Their aim was to have a member of every police force in England, Wales and Scotland represented on the song to raise money for Care of Police Survivors (COPS).

On their behalf PC Baker, who is based at Washington Police Station, contacted every force across the country asking them to get involved – and he was not disappointed.

PC Fox said: “I’ve been in bands for years. Singing, drumming, all sorts.

“I’ve done various charity gigs in the past for Cancer Research and a friend who lost his son six years ago, so I was eager to get involved.”

Each officer had recorded a version of the whole track, sending them in to be edited together for the final version.

Following PC Palmer’s death, it was decided that the single should be released on the day of his funeral as a tribute.

Proceeds of all sales will go to COPS, which works with the families of officers who have died in the line of duty.

PC Fox said: “It’s recognised that being a police officer doesn’t just affect the officer. It’s the family as well.”