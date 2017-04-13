Leeds police chase ends in crash

A police pursuit ended in a crash in Leeds last night.

A Ford Ka driven by the suspect collided with a Toyota Yaris at the junction of Armley Ridge Road and Town Street at around 8pm last night. (April 13)

Two people in the Yaris suffered minor injuries, while another car and the shutters of a shop were also damaged in the crash.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a 'short pursuit' had taken place.