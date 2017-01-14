Leeds police chase driver injured motorist in 70mph crash

A DRIVER who injured another motorist when he ploughed into him during a police chase has been jailed.

Elijah Britton, 26, was locked up for six months after a court heard the victim suffered a dislocated collarbone, whiplash and leg injuries during the incident.

Britton also drove at double the speed limit past a primary school as youngsters were leaving for the day.

Leeds Crown Court heard Britton was driving a VW Golf along Oak Tree Drive, Harehills, when police officers indicated for him to stop at 3.15pm on June 15 last year.

Duncan Ritchie, prosecuting, said officers wanted to speak to Britton in relation to an allegation of criminal damage.

Britton, who had a passenger in the vehicle, sped off along St Wilfrid’s Avenue and went across a junction without stopping.

Mr Ritchie said there was a large number of adults and children in the area at the time and they were alarmed by Britton’s driving.

Britton also mounted a grass verge in order to get around traffic before pulling onto a car park on Darfield Road at around 70mph.

Britton struck two parked cars. A man was sat inside one of the vehicles and suffered the injuries to his leg and collarbone.

His car also had to be written off after £5,000 was caused to it.

Britton and his passenger ran off but were caught after a chase. A bag containing £1,700 was found in Britton’s car.

Britton, of Darfield Place, Harehills, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

Adrian Pollard, mitigating, said Britton had no previous convictions and was “disgusted” with himself over the way he had behaved.

Mr Pollard added: “It was a one-off incident borne out of stupidity and panic. Thankfully for the injured party there was insurance.”

Jailing Britton, judge Guy Kearl, QC, said: “Given the circumstance of this offences and the fact that you were putting people’s lives at risk, an immediate prison sentence is inevitable.”