Leeds playgroup is home and dry with community fund cash

TOYS and games used by a village playgroup have a safe new home thanks to a grant from the Banks Community Fund.

Methley Mites Playgroup and Toddler Group used the £2,139 grant to purchase a lockable and weatherproof outdoor storage shed for the play equipment.

Staff at the playgroup applied for support after their previous storage shed began to let in water.

The Banks Community Fund provides grants for good causes that are based in the vicinity of projects run by the Banks Group property and energy firm.

Lynn Barrett, from Methley Mites, said: “Getting the Banks Group’s support has saved us a lot of time and effort, and has allowed us to purchase a much better shed than we’d probably have been able to go for on our own, which means in turn that the children will get much more use out of our toys and games in the years to come.”