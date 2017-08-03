Leeds Ping Pong Fight Club is here

Leeds is bracing itself for a table tennis tournament like no other.

Ping Pong Fight Club, described as an ‘underground inter-company ping pong tournament’, is coming to the city for the first time as part of the Leeds Digital Festival.

The event will see businesses from the city’s digital and creative sectors come together for to do battle.

Ping Pong Fight Club, which takes place at the Corn Exchange on Thursday, October 12, is now in its sixth year and this represents the first time it has been staged outside of London.

The spectacle is backed by the world’s second largest beer brand, Tsingtao, and will bring together 16 local companies with four players per team.

A spokesperson for organisers Pongathon said: “The event mimics the underground feel of the Fight Club movie.

“There will be an eight-table fighting arena where ping pong gladiators will go head-to-head for their company’s bragging rights to be crowned Ping Pong Fight Club Champions.

“There will also be a unique mix of DJs, pop-up and speed networking ping pong bars, street food, fight-off challenges, ping pong robots, social zones and Tsingtao’s famous Beer Pong Championships.

“Face painters will be drawing company logos, battle scars and butterflies and with the ‘Chancers Championships’ giving first round losers another chance at glory – everyone is involved until the very last ball hit!”

Companies in Leeds are now being invited to apply to take part. For more information and to register interest, visit pingpongfightclub.co.uk/leeds.