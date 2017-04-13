Leeds offender went on the run in handcuffs

AN offender managed to escape from police in handcuffs and stay on the run for five days before he was finally arrested, a court heard.

Daniel Foley, 22, gave officers the slip as he was being escorted to a police car after being arrested over an allegation of breaching a restraining order.

Leeds Crown Court heard officers went to arrest Foley at a property in the Hyde Park area of the city on March 7 this year.

John Bull, prosecuting, said Foley was arrested just before 10pm and was placed in handcuffs inside the property before being led to a police car parked outside.

Mr Bull said: “In the course of the short journey the defendant absconded. He dropped his shoulder while being escorted and ran off in the handcuffs.”

Foley was arrested five days later after being spotted on Foundry Approach, Harehills, at 9.50pm.

Officers recognised him as being wanted in relation to the escape and breach of the restraining order.

Mr Bull said Foley had managed to remove the handcuffs and made “unusual comments” to the officers about what he had done with them.

Foley, of Hyde Park Road, was interviewed but refused to comment further. He pleaded guilty to escape.

The court heard he has 29 previous convictions for 45 offences. He has served prison sentences for burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.

Anthony Sugare, mitigating, said Foley had pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage. Judge Geoffrey Marson, QC, jailed Foley for four months.

He said: “You were at liberty for five days as a result of this but in my judgement it was to the lower end in terms of escapes and I give you full credit for your guilty plea.”