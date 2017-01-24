Leeds nostalgia: Alleys and yards

To round off this series we take a peek into some ancient alleys and ginnels of Leeds that were frequently haunted by ghostly figures.
In 1901 a man and child posed for the camera in Cherry Tree Yard and an Edwardian family stood in their doorway off Town Street, Morley in 1908.
King’s Arms Yard off the Headrow later became the site of the Odeon Cinema and in 1901 a smartly dressed man surveyed Dawson’s Court.
Another figure peers out of a gas lit doorway at Clarkson’s yard.
They would never have believed that we would be looking at them over a hundred years later.
I hope you’ve enjoyed this page over the last couple of years. DAVID CLAY