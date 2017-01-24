Leeds nostalgia: Alleys and yards

To round off this series we take a peek into some ancient alleys and ginnels of Leeds that were frequently haunted by ghostly figures.

In 1901 a man and child posed for the camera in Cherry Tree Yard and an Edwardian family stood in their doorway off Town Street, Morley in 1908.

1901: A man and child pose for the camera in Cherry Tree Yard.

King’s Arms Yard off the Headrow later became the site of the Odeon Cinema and in 1901 a smartly dressed man surveyed Dawson’s Court.

Another figure peers out of a gas lit doorway at Clarkson’s yard.

They would never have believed that we would be looking at them over a hundred years later.

I hope you’ve enjoyed this page over the last couple of years. DAVID CLAY