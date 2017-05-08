Leeds needs to build on 2017 targets

Leeds is looking forward to a 2017 property boom after slow progress on residential developments last year, compared to previous figures and other regional cities.

There were just three new residential building projects started in 2016, half the amount in 2015.

One was X1 Air for 147 apartments, already all sold, off East Street and the other two were conversions of current offices to residential using the permitted rights clause under planning legislation.

Havana (previously Zicon House) sees 79 apartments for Arena Quarter and 5 South Parade, situated in the popular night spot of Greek and Russell Street is for 34 studio apartments. They are all set to complete within weeks.

Only three schemes were completed last year, providing 174 units and, according to the report by Deloitte Real Estate, they too were changes of use.

A spokesperson said it predicted, with housing plans for the former Yorkshire Evening Post site, the Tetley and Bridge Street, there will be an increase in new build developments in the coming years.

However, they added that the city was still performing slower than its regional counterparts.

The Crane Survey report added: “A more innovative approach will need to be undertaken by both the public and private sector if the city is to meet the current requirement of 10,200 new homes in the city by 2028.”

The survey also revealed that the last major property boom in 2007 saw around 1500 residential units completed in that year and also 2008.

It was a jump from 900 for 2006.

However, with the economic crash, development slowed right down and by 2012 there were less than 200 units completed. That figure for 2013 and 2014 was none.