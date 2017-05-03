Leeds named in UK's top five cities for 4G coverage

Leeds has some of the best 4G coverage in the whole country.

Research by consumer group Which? placed Leeds fifth in the UK for the availability of 4G connections on mobile networks.

Leeds users can access 4G 78.2 per cent of the time, compared to 82.7 per cent of the time in top-ranked Middlesbrough.

Sheffield, Sunderland and Leicester also made up the top five, which was compiled based on 500 million data readings from 30,000 mobile phone users.

Bournemouth, Southampton, Portsmouth, Cardiff, Nottingham and London all scored poorly for their coverage.

The survey also looked at 4G download speeds, and found that Stoke was the city with the fastest speeds and Brighton the slowest.

The explanation for some of the cities' poor performance could lie in the fact that it is more difficult to provide towers and communications masts in built-up areas.

Mobile phone providers are now focusing on 5G coverage, despite many areas of the country suffering from below-par 4G connectivity.